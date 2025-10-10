Donald Trump's FIRST reaction after Nobel Peace Prize snub as Putin praises his peace efforts: ‘Thank you!’

United States President Donald Trump reacted to Vladimir Putin’s endorsement, praising his peace efforts by saying, “Thank you to President Putin!” This marks Donald Trump’s first public comment following the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, even as he kept insisting that he deserved it for “ending seven unendable wars.”

Donald Trump, however, has not directly commented on being overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize, announced a day after Israel and Hamas agreed to cease fire, and exchange prisoners and hostages, in a deal mediated by the United States.

As Donald Trump was passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize, Vladimir Putin praised his peace efforts, and voiced hope for securing an agreement to extend a pivotal nuclear arms pact with Washington for another year.

Trump reacts to Putin's praises: Watch

When asked whether he thinks Trump was unjustly overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize, Vladimir Putin said he wasn't the one to decide but extolled Trump's efforts toward a ceasefire in Gaza and in Ukraine.

He said, “He's really doing a lot to resolve such complex crises that have lasted for years and even decades." While he did not comment on Machado's win, Putin said there have been instances where the prize was awarded to those who did nothing for peace.

“There have been cases where the committee has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to people who have done nothing for peace. A person comes, good or bad, and (gets it) in a month, in two months, boom. For what? He didn't do anything at all. In my view, these decisions have done enormous damage to the prestige of this prize,” he said.

Maria Machado dedicates award to Trump Maria Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, has dedicated her award to the Venezuelan people and Donald Trump, for his "decisive support" for her country's pro-democracy movement.

She said, “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!”