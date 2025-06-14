Donald Trump's FIRST reaction to killing of Melissa Hortman, husband in 'terrible shooting': ‘Such horrific violence…’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned the "terrible shooting" of two Minnesota Democratic lawmakers Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman, stating that “such horrific violence will not be tolerated" in the United States of America.

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers," Trump said in a statement, reported AFP.

“Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America,” said the POTUS.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had already confirmed the death of Rep. Hortman in his latest statement. As per AP, Hortman's husband was also killed in the shooting.

Minnesota shooting On Saturday, June 14, Democrat lawmakers from Minnesota, Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman, as well as their spouses, were shot by someone impersonating as a police officer.

A manhunt is currently underway to locate the suspect, reported BBC. The suspect reportedly used a police ‘badge and uniform’ to manipulate his way into the lawmakers' homes.

The incident occurred in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, sending shockwaves across the city, reported FOX 9. Multiple eyewitnesses told US media outlets that Hoffman and his wife had been shot around five to six times.

Residents in the region have been advised by the police not to approach the assailant as the person could be armed and dangerous, and have instead been urged to dial 911.

‘Suspect armed, dangerous' As per FOX 9, police said that the suspect is “armed and dangerous.” Officers have described the suspect as a white man with brown hair wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants.

Police officers also warned that he may be impersonating law enforcement, reported FOX 9.

