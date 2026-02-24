Donald Trump's first State of the Union address in second term: Who sits where? All you need to know

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) will be addressing his first official State of the Union address of his second term. During the address, which is expected to begin at 9 PM ET (7:30 AM IST), Trump is likely to focus on several issues, with one of the key themes centring on how the US is booming and is witnessing an increase in new jobs and domestic manufacturing, despite many Americans not feeling that way.

During the address, as in real estate, what matters the most is location, location, and location. According to a CBS News report, the most sought-after spots are those close to the president in the House chamber during the speech.

Advertisement

The report added that Washington's most influential political officials will be present during Trump's primetime address, and will also include the designated survivor, Cabinet members, members of Congress, and the Supreme Court justices. The House gallery accommodates hundreds of seats beyond the member seats on the chamber floor.

Here's all you need to know about who sits where during the address Who sits behind the President? The two people who will sit behind Trump will be the US Vice President, JD Vance, and the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. These two leaders are next in line for the presidency and are seated directly behind the president. From the viewer's perspective, Vance would sit on Trump's left, while the speaker would be on the right.

Advertisement

In case of a divided government, the seating during the address becomes slightly awkward, and it is not usual for the House Speaker, if they belong to the opposing party, to remain seated as the vice president gets up to applaud the president's speech. However, this scenario is unlikely on Tuesday, since both Vance and Johnson are Republicans and staunch Trump supporters.

Where do Supreme Court justices sit? The report suggests that while not all of the Supreme Court justices are present for the State of the Union (SOTU) address, many of them usually are. The justices sit in the front row of the House chamber floor, which implies their crucial and unique role in upholding the Constitution.

Where does the First Lady sit? The First Lady does not sit on the floor of the chamber and is instead assigned a box, named the First Lady's Box. The box is situated in the gallery seating above and, from the viewers' perspective, is on the right. For years, first ladies have been inviting people they want to honour and draw attention to for the speech. The second lady usually sits in the first lady's box as well, who is allowed to invite up to nearly two dozen guests.

Advertisement

Also Read | Here's how Trump plans to use national security law to replace struck tariffs

Where do Congress, Cabinet members sit? For Congress members, the seating system is more or less first-come, first-served, prompting many of them to arrive early. Congress members usually sit with their own party members, with Republicans on one side and Democrats on the other. Senators usually take seats closer to the front, while members of the House are positioned toward the rear rows.

Cabinet members typically have front-row seats.