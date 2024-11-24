Donald Trump’s former attorney general pick Matt Gaetz on new career path? ‘Still going to fight, but from…’

Donald Trump's previous attorney general nominee, Matt Gaetz revealed he will not join the 119th Congress due to sexual misconduct allegations. He plans to stay engaged in politics from another position.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published24 Nov 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Donald Trump's former attorney general pick Matt Gaetz on new career path? ‘Still going to fight, but from…’
Donald Trump’s former attorney general pick Matt Gaetz on new career path? ‘Still going to fight, but from…’(REUTERS)

Donald Trump's former US attorney general pick, Matt Gaetz, stated on Friday that he does not plan to rejoin Congress. He withdrew from the post amid sexual misconduct allegations.

"I'm still going to be in the fight, but it's going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress," Gaetz said in an interview, reported US media outlets.

Gaetz further added that it seems like “a pretty poetic time to allow that great new blood to come in, to allow my district to have high-quality representation,” reported NBC News.

What is Matt Gaetz's plan?

Once known as the “Trumpiest Congressman” in Washington, Gaetz was first elected to Florida’s state House when he was 28 years old. He has held the position for 14 years.

Reportedly, Donald Trump's former US attorney general nominee currently plans to spend more time with his family, and focus on other goals of his. While Matt Gaetz does plan on joining the 119th Congress, he, however, will continue to obey whatever Trump says.

"I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress,” Matt Gaetz said in an interview with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Allegations against Matt Gaetz

Gaetz became involved in a federal sex trafficking investigation targeting his former associate, Joel Greenberg. The two were part of a group of Florida Republicans reportedly attending parties where drugs were used, and women who had been paid were involved in sexual activities.

More about Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz attended William & Mary Law School and is married to Ginger Gaetz, the sister of technology entrepreneur Palmer Luckey. Luckey is the founder of the companies Oculus and Anduril, and has been a supporter of Republican political causes.

The Florida Department of State announced later on Friday that a special election would be held on April 1, 2025, to fill Gaetz's seat in Florida's First Congressional District.

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump’s former attorney general pick Matt Gaetz on new career path? ‘Still going to fight, but from…’

