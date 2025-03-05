Donald Trump’s ‘mugshot’ on $100 bill? Rep. Lauren Boebert endorses plan | What we know

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has thrown her support behind a controversial proposal to feature Donald Trump’s face on a redesigned $100 bill. The initiative, titled the "Golden Age Act of 2025," was introduced by Texas Congressman Brandon Gill and aims to commemorate the US President’s contributions to what supporters call America’s “golden age.”

The proposal featured the Donald Trump's mugshot – taken when he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia in 2023. “This legislation would require that all $100 bills feature a picture of Donald J. Trump on the front face of the note”, a press release on behalf of the congressman read.

“Add me as a co-sponsor!” Lauren Boebert wrote on X shortly after the congressman announced the bill.

The proposed legislation mandates that the Secretary of the Treasury unveil a preliminary design of the bill by December 31, 2026, with all $100 notes issued after December 31, 2028, featuring Trump’s image.

While the exact portrait remains undecided, Brendon Gill’s press release referenced Trump’s resilience following an assassination attempt during a Pennsylvania rally in 2024.

Brandon Gill described the redesign as a tribute to Donald Trump’s efforts in areas such as border security, trade reform, energy independence, and reducing foreign aid.

“Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years.”

Notably, Congressman Brandon Gill, who once slated Biden’s immigration policies as “an abomination”, declared his unwavering MAGA support by praising Trump’s harsh stances on immigration, trade, energy, and foreign aid.

South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson recently announced plans to propose a $250 bill featuring Donald Trump’s face to highlight his economic achievements.

However, the proposal faces legal and procedural hurdles. Federal law prohibits living individuals from appearing on US currency, and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing oversees all currency designs.

The last redesign of the $100 bill in 2013 retained Benjamin Franklin's portrait alongside Independence Hall.

Critics have dismissed the proposal as symbolic posturing, with some Democrats mocking it. Representative Jared Moskowitz sarcastically suggested creating a $10,000 bill featuring Donald Trump instead.