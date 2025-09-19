Donald Trump's helicopter makes emergency landing in UK with Melania on board during state visit – Here's what happened

Donald Trump’s official presidential helicopter, Marine One, was forced to make an emergency landing at Luton Airport today after developing a hydraulic issue while the US President and First Lady Melania Trump were on board.

The dramatic incident occurred as the helicopter travelled from Chequers, the Prime Minister’s official country residence, to Stansted Airport. The president had earlier met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer for a high-profile joint press conference.

White House officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and emphasised that the landing was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Due to a minor hydraulic issue, and out of an abundance of caution, the pilots landed at a local airfield before reaching Stansted Airport,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“The President and First Lady safely boarded the support helicopter.”

The couple then transferred to a backup helicopter, Marine Two, and continued their journey to Stansted, where they boarded Air Force One for their return flight to Washington, DC.

Why Did Marine One Land at Luton Airport? The helicopter reportedly experienced a hydraulic system fault mid-flight, prompting pilots to divert to Luton Airport. Emergency vehicles and armed police were seen surrounding the aircraft moments after it landed.

Photographs captured at the scene showed both Marine One and Marine Two positioned near the runway, with security teams ensuring the area was secure.

While the exact nature of the technical failure has not been disclosed, hydraulic issues can affect flight control systems, making immediate grounding standard procedure in such cases.

What Was Trump Doing in the UK? Donald Trump was in Britain for his historic second state visit, which included high-level talks with PM Starmer and an audience with King Charles III.

At Chequers, Trump and Starmer held a 45-minute joint press conference covering a range of issues, including migration, climate policy, the Gaza conflict, and relations with Russia.

The president used the platform to warn Britain against taking a “softly-softly” approach to illegal migration across the English Channel, drawing comparisons to the US southern border crisis.

“I think your situation is very similar,” Trump said.

“You have people coming in, and I told the Prime Minister I would stop it, and it doesn’t matter if you call out the military, it doesn’t matter what means you use. It destroys countries from within.”

Keir Starmer pushed back, insisting his government was taking decisive action, pointing to a new “one in, one out” migrant return deal with France. The first deportation under the agreement reportedly took place on Thursday, following more than 30,000 arrivals so far this year.

Trump and Starmer Clash Over Climate Policy and Gaza The press conference also highlighted sharp policy differences between the two leaders. Trump urged the UK to abandon its Net Zero targets, calling for an aggressive return to fossil fuel extraction.

“Drill, baby, drill,” he declared, dismissing Britain’s wind energy strategy as “a disaster” and “a very expensive joke.”

On foreign policy, Trump criticised Starmer’s planned move to recognise a Palestinian state, suggesting it would do little to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

He also expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, hinting at the possibility of fresh US sanctions to force Moscow into peace negotiations.

“Putin has really let me down,” Trump said.

What Was Achieved During Trump's UK Visit? Despite the tensions, US President Trump and UK PM Starmer signed a landmark technology investment deal worth an estimated £150 billion, aimed at strengthening transatlantic cooperation in emerging sectors. However, neither side provided details of the concessions involved.

In a surprising revelation, Trump disclosed that the US is seeking to acquire control of Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan to gain a strategic advantage over Chinese nuclear facilities.

A Dramatic End to Trump's High-Stakes UK Trip The emergency landing adds a dramatic twist to what was already a closely watched visit. The US President and First Lady were unharmed.

The couple departed Britain slightly behind schedule, boarding Air Force One approximately 20 minutes later than planned.

As Trump left UK soil, he reaffirmed his admiration for Britain, telling reporters of his deep personal connection to the country:

“I love these beautiful isles,” he said, noting that his mother was born in Scotland.