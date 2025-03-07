Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown: What is self-deportation? Why are Indians opting for it?

With Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, several Indians now face fear of deportation. Children of H1-B visa holders who migrated as minors under the H-4 visa are now uncertain about their stay in the US after turning 21.

As per the current immigration laws in the US, H-4 visa holders will no longer qualify as dependents of H1-B visa holders after the age of 21. Such visa holders have two years to transition to another visa status after ‘ageing out,’ however, the changes in the immigration policy under the Donald Trump administration cast doubt among immigrants, according to a report by the Times of India.

These visa holders fear that they will have to self-deport to India or live as outsiders in the US. Some are exploring migrating to other countries with relatively flexible immigration policies such as Canada or the UK.

Nearly 1.34 lakh Indian children will most likely age out of dependent visa status, the report said, citing data from March 2023.

What is self-deportation? Self-deportation is the process by which an immigrant voluntarily chooses to leave a country due to immigration policies. It differs from forced deportation where the government sends back such immigrants to their home country. People opt for self-deportation when they feel the need to leave a country to avoid legal issues.

DACA Program ruling In January, a Texas court blocked work permits for new applicants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme, raising uncertainty over the future of H-4 visa holders. DACA programme gives temporary, renewable two-year protection from deportation for unregistered youth.

Controversy over H-1B visa Earlier this year, US Senator Bernie Sanders called out the H-1B programme, saying that it mainly benefits corporations that hire foreign workers at lower wages rather than recruiting Americans.

Meanwhile, the world's richest man and DOGE head, Elon Musk, claims the H-1B programme is important due to a shortage of highly skilled workers in the US.