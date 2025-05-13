Donald Trump's immigration policy doesn't spare his fan: Husband gets deported; woman must now raise her child alone

US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country didn't spare his ardent fans and voters, too. In the latest crackdown under Trump's immigration policy, a Cuban family was separated.

Married to a Cuban-American Trump fan, Liyian Páez, 28-year-old Alían Méndez Aguilar was deported back to Cuba on April 24, leaving the woman and their three-year-old daughter behind.

According to The Mirror US, Alían also played an essential role in caring for his wife's older son with severe disabilities.

Liyian, Trump's supporter during the 2024 elections, said she feels “betrayed” by the Trump administration's immigration stance and said she thought the immigration policy was limited to “criminals only”.

In an interview, Liyian said, “I thought they would only deport criminals,” highlighting that her husband has no criminal history and was detained at a routine immigration interview.

“We are good people,” she said.

A visit to Cuba Following Alían's deportation, Liyian said her family is shattered, and their young daughter is left deeply distressed, crying and questioning her father's whereabouts.

Therefore, the mother and daughter made a brief visit to Cuba to see Alían.

The Mirror US, quoting Liyian, said the girl was delighted upon seeing her father again.

“She kept saying, ‘daddy, daddy,’ and was hugging him, kissing him, as if she didn't understand what was happening, why she hadn't seen her dad,” she recounted.

Looming deportation woes Alían, who arrived in the United States in 2019, was deported even though he was in the midst of pursuing a family-based immigration claim. In 2020, a deportation order was issued against him, but it initially wasn't enforced due to Cuba’s refusal to accept his return.

After remaining in the US for over 90 days without being deported, he was released under supervision.

During that time, he settled down, started a family, and lived as a law-abiding member of the community. Despite his clean record and stable life, Alían Méndez Aguilar was swept up during a routine immigration interview and ultimately deported.

Liyian is now reaching out to senators and congressional representatives, in hopes of a resolution.