Donald Trump's Inauguration ceremony is on January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol. The Joint Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies organizes the event, featuring a welcome by President Biden, swearing-in, inaugural address, and an inaugural ball.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to enter the White House for the second time after the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A day before the inauguration ceremony, Trump will hold a victory rally in Washington at the Capitol One Arena in the District of Columbia. Here's all you need to know about the inauguration ceremony.

Date and venue The US President-elect's inauguration ceremony will be held on January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC. It will coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday celebrating the civil rights leader's legacy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who organises the Inauguration Day? The Joint Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is the body responsible for planning and organising the swearing-in ceremonies since 1901.

What happens in the ceremony? The ceremony will start with President Joe Biden welcoming Donald Trump to the White House in the morning. Some events include the swearing-in ceremony, the inaugural address, and the pass-in review. By noon, the United States Chief Justice will administer the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol. The ceremony will end with an inaugural ball and reception.

Oath taking ceremony The Vice President is sworn first and has the same oath as senators, representatives, and other federal employees. The oath is: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God."

According to Article II, Section I of the US Constitution. The president-elect takes the following oath: