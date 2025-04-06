Donald Trump’s Justice Dept lawyer sent on leave for not ‘zealously advocating’ deportation blunder

The US Justice Department has placed a senior attorney on leave after he admitted in court that a Salvadoran man was wrongly deported despite legal protections, prompting a firestorm over the federal government’s handling of immigration cases.

Statement from Attorney General Attorney General Pam Bondi said the department would not tolerate such lapses.

“At my direction, every Department of Justice attorney is required to zealously advocate on behalf of the United States. Any attorney who fails to abide by this direction will face consequences,” Bondi said in a statement Saturday.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s mistaken deportation Abrego Garcia, who was living and working legally in Maryland, was mistakenly deported to El Salvador last month — a country from which he fled in 2011 due to threats from local gangs. A US immigration judge had granted him protection from deportation in 2019. Nevertheless, Abrego Garcia was arrested and removed, despite no clear legal basis for his detention.

DOJ argues against court order “A judicial order that forces the Executive to engage with a foreign power in a certain way… is constitutionally intolerable,” the DOJ wrote. “It is an injunction to force a foreign sovereign to send back a foreign terrorist within three days’ time. That is no way to run a government. And it has no basis in American law.” Advertisement

White House MS-13 claims The White House has continued to claim that Abrego Garcia has ties to MS-13, though his attorneys say there is no evidence supporting that accusation. They contend he had been working legally as a sheet metal apprentice and was pursuing a journeyman license. His wife is a US citizen.

Criticism of Government response “Plenty of tweets. Plenty of White House press conferences. But no actual steps taken with the government of El Salvador to make it right,” said Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, Abrego Garcia’s attorney.