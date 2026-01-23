Donald Trump's latest bruise on hand has got the Internet buzzing; US President explains—what he said

US President Donald Trump had a very noticeable bruise on his left hand at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, leaving the Internet buzzing with various speculations about his health.

Netizens had a lot to say about the bruise, including claims that Trump was “nearing his death”

“Yikes! It looks very disgusting and disturbing! He’s getting close to death!” a social media user said. “He's rotting from the inside out,” said another user.

“Are you f**king kidding me? We had two years nonstop coverage of Biden’s age and health, and we’re not supposed to know what the fuck that is on his hand? ” asked a user. “Also, still no medical records from the shooting and what happened to his ear.”

In a detailed comment, a user said, “Large spots on the hands are never a good sign at an advanced age.” “He loses his train of thought in his speeches, there are inconsistencies, he repeats the same thing several times and seems so tired and weak... he is getting so pale day by day…”

However, in a statement, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the bruise was because Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table during his Board of Peace announcement.

Here's what Trump had to say about the bruise Donald Trump blamed the bruise on his high intake of aspirin. Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said his aspirin dosage makes him bruise easily.

“They say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising. I take the big aspirin,” Trump said.

“The doctor said, ‘You don’t have to take that, sir. You’re very healthy.’ I said, 'I’m not taking any chances,'” Trump added.

According to a Reuters report, citing four doctors, two surgeons and two internists, it was indeed possible that aspirin contributed to the bruising.

In a Wall Street Journal interview earlier this month, Trump shared that he takes a larger daily dose of aspirin than his doctors recommend because he wants “nice, thin blood pouring through my heart.”

Previously, Leavitt had attributed the hand bruising to shaking so many hands last summer.

Donald Trump, 79, is the second-oldest person to ever hold the presidency, following his Democratic predecessor, President Joe Biden, who dropped his 2024 reelection bid amid questions about his fitness for the job and left office a year ago at 82.