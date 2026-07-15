Donald Trump's left-hand discoloration draws attention after new photos surface

New photographs of US President Donald Trump have sparked fresh online discussion after visible bruising and discoloration appeared on the back of his left hand.

The images have attracted attention because similar marks had previously been noticed primarily on Trump's right hand during several public appearances.

The latest photographs show a darkened area and bruising on the back of the president's left hand. While the White House has not issued a new statement regarding the images, the marks have once again become a topic of public discussion.

Trump has previously addressed questions about bruising on his hands. Speaking to reporters, he said the mark resulted from accidentally hitting his hand on a table.

"I clipped it on the table," Trump said.

He also noted that he takes aspirin regularly, which can make bruising more noticeable.

"I take the big aspirin. The doctors said, 'You don't have to take that, sir, you're very healthy.' I said, 'I'm not taking any chances.'"

Aspirin is known to reduce blood clotting, which can increase the likelihood of bruising even after minor bumps or injuries.

Bruising surfaces at multiple public events The issue first gained widespread attention in February when photographs showed bruising on Trump's right hand during a White House meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Similar marks resurfaced in July during talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland, where the area appeared to be covered with makeup, and again during an Oval Office meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in August.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said the bruising was most likely caused by "frequent handshaking" combined with Trump's aspirin use.

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Trump in 'excellent health' after medical exam, doctor says; report addresses bruising and weight gain US President Donald Trump remains in "excellent health" and is fully fit to carry out the duties of the presidency, according to the results of a routine medical examination released by the White House on May 30.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function," White House physician and US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella said in the medical report.

The evaluation followed a comprehensive health check conducted on May 26 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington. Trump underwent a CT scan, heart imaging, cancer screenings and other preventive assessments performed by a team of 22 specialists.

Following the examination, Trump said on Truth Social that the check-up had gone "PERFECTLY."

The report said the president was "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

However, the examination also noted that Trump, 79, now weighs 108 kilograms (238 pounds), an increase of six kilograms since his April 2025 medical examination. Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, Trump has a body mass index (BMI) of 29.7, just below the medical threshold of 30, which is classified as obesity. His physician advised him to lose weight.

The report also addressed recurring public speculation over visible bruising on Trump's hands, which has been noticed during several public appearances.

According to Barbabella, the bruising is consistent with "minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking" while taking aspirin for cardiovascular prevention.

"Examination of the dorsal hands revealed ecchymosis (bruising), consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention," the physician wrote.

The report described the bruising as "a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy" and recommended that Trump switch to a low-dose aspirin regimen.

Trump currently takes three medications, including two cholesterol-lowering drugs and aspirin for cardiac prevention.

The physician also noted slight swelling in Trump's lower legs but said the condition had improved compared with the previous year. No abnormalities were found in his cardiac, pulmonary or neurological evaluations.

The medical examination was Trump's third since returning to office last year and came amid public scrutiny over his health following repeated images of bruising on his hands and questions raised about his alertness during some public appearances.

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