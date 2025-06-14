Donald Trump's military parade sees tanks on Washington roads, followed by traffic jams

Washington city people are seeing some unusual traffic on the streets, which comprises of US military convoys, tanks, jeeps, flatbed trucks and more.

Traffic jams and congestion expected This unusual traffic has led to jams on the roads, with more disruptions expected to come in the wake of the military parade being held in Washington DC, which is to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US Army. The day also coincides with Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

On June 14, hundreds of soldiers accompanied by armored vehicles, aircraft, tanks, horses, and even mules are set to parade down the National Mall to commemorate the US Army’s 250th anniversary.

“I think it’s time for us to celebrate a little bit. You know, we’ve had a lot of victories,” the President had told reporters earlier this week. “It is my birthday, but I’m not celebrating my birthday," and instead indicated to the military parade being held in Washington DC.

The parade on June 14 is set to begin from 23rd Street near the Lincoln Memorial, and will continue along Constitution Avenue towards 15th Street, ending near Washington Memorial.

Viewing and press areas have been arranged everywhere along Constitution Avenue, where 200,000 people are expected to attend the celebrations of the US Army's 250th anniversary.

