Donald Trump’s net worth jumped over 2x in just 12 months. Real estate, Truth Social or crypto - What’s the secret?

Donald Trump has made a mark in the two most relevant fields of his life – politics and business. While he was away from the post of the US President after losing to Joe Biden, Trump did not stop doing business. This has earned him the 700th spot on the much coveted Forbes Billionaires List 2025, which also shows that he more-than-doubled his wealth in just one year.

Donald Trump had a net worth of $5.1 billion at the time Forbes compiled its list. Just 12 months ago, America's 47th President had his net worth standing at $2.3 billion, meaning that he had doubled it over one year, as per the publication.

Donald Trump's net worth doubles amid legal woes Trump did not have it easy 12 months ago. His political prospects were in the midst of a storm, and he had an estimated $413 million of cash on his balance sheet. However, the real estate mogul was embattled with a $454 million fraud judgment against him in New York State.

But this did not deter Donald Trump. He fought and won, and increased his fortune to $5.1 billion.

After the judgment of paying a $454 million penalty, Trump's legal team admitted he could not pay off the amount in cash. New York Attorney General Letitia James at the time hinted that the authorities could seize his assets, including his iconic 40 Wall Street building.

However, things took an unexpected turn when the court accepted Trump's request to reduce the bond amount, which was slashed to $175 million.

Trump sold Truth Social, crypto and more A day after the court's updated ruling, Trump showed his business prowess. He took his social media platform Truth Social's parent company public. Though it generated some few millions in revenues but lost tens of millions, the listing created a buzz.

Frenzied Trump fans started buying shares of the company, Forbes reported, sending the stock to unprecedented highs and boosting the Republican's wealth by billions. Even though the excitement subdued, with the stock crashing 72 per cent off its highs, it never totally faded. Till March 7, the day when Forbes locked billionaires' wealth for its list, Trump had a stake of $2.6 billion in the company.

While the move boosted Donald Trump's net worth, his liquidity was still running low. This prompted him to start a project named World Liberty Financial in 2024. The crypto project was aimed at newcomers with tokens that cannot be resold, Forbes reported. While initially it did not see much attention, the platform made Trump gain $390 million, or roughly $245 million post tax, as per the media outlet.

Donald Trump did not stop at this. Ahead of his inauguration, the President announced his own cryptocurrency $TRUMP, which generated an “estimated $350 million in trading fees and dollar-tied crypto” to businesses related to him, Forbes reported.

Trump still owes $500 million Despite the meteoric surge in wealth, Trump still has not paid the $454 million in penalties . Forbes estimates that the amount now stands at around $500 million after interest.