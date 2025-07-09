Trump slaps new tariffs on Iraq, Libya, 5 other countries with a warning: ‘If you raise your tariffs…’

US President Donald J. Trump has sent formal letters to the heads of state of seven countries—Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova, Philippines, and Sri Lanka—announcing new tariffs on their exports to the United States starting August 1. The move, framed by Trump as a step toward “balanced and fair TRADE,” imposes duties ranging from 25% to 30% and includes stern warnings against retaliation.

Tariff breakdown The tariffs are as follows:

30% on imports from Algeria, Iraq, Libya and Sri Lanka

25% on Brunei, Moldova, and the Philippines

These tariffs are in addition to existing sectoral tariffs and apply to all goods shipped from the named countries to the US. Any effort to bypass these measures through third-party transshipment will also trigger the full tariff.

Trump's previous trade letters to 14 countries The move comes on the heels of a batch of letters sent Monday (July 7) to 14 countries, in which Donald Trump warned that failure to finalise trade agreements by August 1 would trigger steep tariff hikes.

Among those receiving letters were Japan and South Korea, both warned of a 25% levy on a broad list of goods. Other countries, including Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, South Africa, and Malaysia, are facing duties ranging from 25% to 40%.

According to the White House, these actions are part of “tailor-made trade plans” crafted for each country.

Trump's rationale: ‘Trade deficits threaten national security’ In each letter, Trump cited persistent and “non-reciprocal” trade deficits as justification for the new measures, accusing the targeted countries of using “Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers” to maintain an unfair trade advantage over the US.

“This Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!” Trump wrote in identical phrasing across all six letters.

He described the tariff levels as “far less than what is needed” to correct the imbalance and warned that further action could be taken if the trade relationship fails to improve.

A warning against retaliation A striking feature of each letter is Trump’s explicit threat to escalate tariffs in response to any countermeasures:

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the [existing US tariff],” Trump stated.

An open door to manufacture in US Trump also dangled incentives: any company from the six countries that relocates manufacturing to the United States would be exempt from the tariffs. Trump promised a fast-tracked approval process for such investments “in a matter of weeks.”

He also hinted that the tariffs could be adjusted “upward or downward” depending on each country’s willingness to open its markets and eliminate existing barriers to US goods.

Also Read | Trump delayed reciprocal tariffs after Bessent wanted more time on deals

A Trade offensive framed as a partnership Despite the confrontational tone, each letter closed with a message of cooperation and optimism:

“You will never be disappointed with The United States of America,” Trump wrote, expressing hope for long-term partnerships with each country.

The letters were sent to:

Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines

Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq

Maia Sandu, President of Moldova

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei