The Simpsons cartoon had long predicted that US President Donald Trump would return to power. And that prediction rang true, with Donald Trump being sworn in as the 47th US president on January 20. But was it just Simpsons, or did the US president also give away some hints during his cameos? Social media thinks so.

An old clip of Will Smith's TV show, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’, which aired around 1990-1996, has now resurfaced on social media. US President Donald Trump had played a cameo in that show.

The highlight? Netizens rewatching the clip in 2025 think Donald Trump's dialogues in the Will Smith TV show were an indication of the executive orders the president has signed so far.

“We are about to be ruined again for four more years, this is not funny,” commented one netizen reacting to the clip.

Donald Trump's cameo In the clip from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,’ which has now been doing the rounds on social media, one character named Ashley, upon learning that Donald Trump would buy their house, tells him: “ Excuse me, but I've got to tell you something first. Thank you for ruining my life.”

Moments later, Donald Trump says, “Everybody's always blaming me for everything.”

Netizens have been reacting to this particular part from Will Smith's TV Show, stating that Ashley was indeed right.

“I don't blame Ashley. It's very accurate…” wrote one user.

“She told the future,” added a second user.

“Bro predicted his own presidency,” quipped a third user.

Did Donald Trump ‘ruin’ lives? Donald Trump signed around 220 executive orders right after he became the president, including those involving birthright citizenship, tariffs, energy, and many more. Of these many orders, the order ending birthright citizenship for children of H1B visa holders is likely to impact more than a million Indians currently in line for green cards, experts say.