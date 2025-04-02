Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans yet to be finalised ahead of Rose Garden event

Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs: US President Donald Trump’s discussions over his plans to impose reciprocal tariffs are coming down to the wire. The Trump administration team is said to be still finalizing the level and scope of new import taxes, which he is slated to unveil on Wednesday afternoon.

During Tuesday's meetings, Trump’s team hashed out their options ahead of a Rose Garden event scheduled to begin as US markets close at 4 pm on Wednesday. The White House has not reached a firm decision on their tariff plan, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, even though Trump himself said earlier in the week that he had ‘settled’ on an approach.

Several proposals are said to be under consideration, including a tiered tariff system with a set of flat rates for countries and a more customized reciprocal plan. Under the first option, countries would see their goods face levies at a 10 per cent or 20 per cent rate depending on their tariff and non-tariff barriers on US goods.

Whispers raced across Washington and Wall Street on Tuesday, with less than 24 hours to go until Trump’s announcement, as companies and lobbyists paid to influence the president’s agenda tried to find out the details. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump aides were studying a more targeted option, while Fox News said that Trump was still considering a flat 20 per cent global tariff.

Amid the speculation, the White House stayed silent on the details of Trump’s plan ahead of the president’s formal announcement. Financial markets awaited details with trepidation in Asia and Europe on Wednesday. Stocks resumed their slide, Treasury yields held near one-month lows, and gold rose to a mark just short of its recent record.

Central bankers in the US and elsewhere raised fresh concerns about the outlook for economic growth, consumer sentiment, and inflation. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers that the tariffs would be capped, reflecting the highest levels they’ll go, with countries then able to take steps to bring rates down, Representative Kevin Hern, an Oklahoma Republican, told CNBC.

Earlier Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the tariffs would take immediate effect but that Trump was open to subsequent negotiation. “Certainly, the president is always up to take a phone call, always up for a good negotiation,” she said.

All told, the late-hour movement signalled that the scope and details of the long-promised announcement are shifting even as the event's pageantry — dubbed a “Make America Wealthy Again” celebration — comes into focus.

Wide-ranging approaches remained on the table even as the announcement approached. Under the two-tiered approach, the highest levies would be applied to the countries perceived as the biggest offenders, both in terms of true tariffs as well as easily quantifiable non-tariff measures that act to deter US imports. Trump’s White House this week has complained about the trade practices of the EU, Japan, India and Canada, for example.

Another approach would see the US applying individualized reciprocal rates, tailored to countries based on their existing levies and non-tariff barriers. This approach was publicly signaled for weeks but some recent deliberations suggest it’s no longer the main focus.

There’s also been discussion of a return to Trump’s original proposal: a flat global tariff, which would apply evenly to trillions of dollars of imports. And the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was considering a more targeted plan that would apply a tariff of less than 20% to a narrower section of countries.

Midday Tuesday, Leavitt told reporters Trump was “with his trade and tariff team right now perfecting it to make sure this is a perfect deal for the American people and the American worker.”

Regardless of the approach Trump ultimately settles on, the levies could apply widely, even to countries with which the US doesn’t have a trade imbalance, and they are expected to amount to one of the biggest new import taxes in US history.

Negotiating Tactic

The reciprocal tariffs would also open a window for fresh negotiation with countries, many of which have already been talking to administration officials ahead of the announcement. This means new trade deals could see rates continue to evolve over the coming weeks and months. Even so, new levies could apply swiftly, potentially affecting cargoes already en route to the US.

While the White House said tariffs would take effect immediately, they are most likely to be imposed at 12:01 a.m. New York time on Thursday, when other levies on auto imports are due to kick in. The Trump administration has delayed the implementation of some previously announced tariffs on Chinese, Mexican, and Canadian goods because of logistical concerns, and similar issues could come into play.

The frenzied internal process and 11th-hour crunch are common for Trump, who took a similar approach to auto tariffs announced last week. But they signal genuine internal debate over a matter external analysts warn could tip the country into a recession.

The uncertainty has shaken markets, prompted economists to cut their growth forecasts and forced central bankers to factor in the potential inflationary impact of import costs.