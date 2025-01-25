Donald Trump’s ‘sales pitch for Canada to join’ US as 51st state: ‘Big tax cut, better health coverage’

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would "love" to see Canada as the 51st US state and listed out certain perks Canadians would enjoy if Canada merged with the US. In a video shared on social media, Trump could be heard saying that Canadian citizens "would get a very big tax cut if that happened."

Trump also said Canadians won't "have to worry about the military" and would get "better health coverage" if Canada becomes the US' 51st state. A few on social media called it Trump's “sales pitch for Canada to join the USA.”

Donald Trump, who took oath as the 47th US President on January 20, has repeatedly referred to Canada as the "51st State". He once said he would use "economic force" and not “military force” to acquire Canada.

The US President said on Friday, “I would love to see Canada be the 51st state. The Canadian citizens, if that happened, would get a very big tax cut – a tremendous tax cut – because they are very highly taxed. You wouldn't have to worry about the military. You wouldn't have to worry about many of the things. They'd have much better health coverage. I think the people of Canada would like it.”

Canadian politician Chrystia Freeland reacted to Trump's statement, saying, “President Trump, Canada is not for sale—we are strong, independent, and will never let your health insurers profit off Canadians.”

Why Trump wants Canada to be US' 51st state Trump said on Friday that he once asked "Governor" Justin Trudeau, "when he was Canada's Prime Minister", if it was fair that the US "is paying $200 billion dollars to keep Canada going".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on January 6, 2025, after nearly a decade in power, citing internal divisions and growing discontent. He will remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader.

"I asked what would happen if we didn't subsidise Canada? He [Trudeau] said it would then be a failed nation. Then I said, you should be a state, because why are we paying all of that money to Canada when we can use it ourselves...," Trump said.

He said, "We lose $200 billion dollars a year to Canada...Canada has been nasty to us in trade.

Trump earlier argued that the US heavily subsidises Canada, claiming, "From the standpoint of the United States, we're subsidizing Canada. USD 200 and USD 250 billion a year. We have massive deficits. They've taken about 20 per cent of our car business. I'd rather do it here. We could put tariffs on them. We don't have tariffs on them yet, but that will happen."