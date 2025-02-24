Donald Trump’s Spongebob dig to troll Federal employees amid Elon Musk, DOGE ‘prove efficiency’ emails

US Donald Trump has shared a meme on his Truth Social handle to mock federal workers who raised concerns over an email from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

On Saturday, DOGE, led by Elon Musk, sent an email titled "What did you do last week?" asking federal employees to list their weekly accomplishments in five bullet points. The employees were asked to resign over non-compliance with the directive.

Following this, Donald Trump shared a meme from the popular Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants on the social media platform Truth Social. In the meme, Spongebob can be seen thinking deeply with a notepad in his hand while his friend Patrick Star shows a list titled “Got Done Last Week”.

What did the meme say? The list included five bullet points, including crying about Donald Trump and Elon Musk while going to the office once a week.

The meme read, "Got Done Last Week

- Cried about Trump

- Cried about Elon

- Made it into the office for once

- Read some emails

- Cried about Trump and Elon some more."

What did Elon Musk do in a week? In another post on Truth Social, Trump shared a screenshot stating tasks finished by Elon Musk in a week, which cannot be verified.

The screenshot read, “Make up 5 things I accomplished at work this week that they can't really verify, I work for the government, keep it brief.”

While replying to the message, Musk listed five things he did in a week.

1. Streamlined a filing process, cutting retrieval time by 20%.

2. Briefed a senior official on a classified project, earning a nod of approval.

3. Debugged an internal database glitch that was slowing queries.

4. Drafted a memo that sparked a new interdepartmental initiative.

5. Conducted a discreet security audit, flagging three overlooked risks.

