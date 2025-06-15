Donald Trump's stern warning to Iran, says US armed forces will come down on you if...

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, saying that “US armed forces will come down" heavily if the Iran attackd the country in any way, shape or form. He warned, “…the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”

While Trump had said he was aware of the Israeli operation before it started on Friday, he reiterated Sunday morning that the US "had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight."

In a post on Truth social media platform, Trump wrote, “The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight.”

Trunp's comments came as Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday.

Israel's operation, which began early Friday, has targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing dozens of people including top army commanders and atomic scientists, according to Tehran.

Iran has said 78 people were killed there on the first day of Israel's campaign on Friday, and scores more on the second, including 60 when a missile brought down a 14-storey apartment block in Tehran, where 29 of the dead were children.

In Israel, the latest wave of Iranian attacks began shortly after 11 pm on Saturday (2000 GMT), when air raid sirens blared in Jerusalem and Haifa, sending around a million people into bomb shelters.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Sunday that they targeted central Israel's Jaffa with several ballistic missiles in the last 24 hours, the first time an ally of Iran has joined the fray.