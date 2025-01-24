A Republican House member reportedly introduced a resolution to amend the US Constitution to allow President Donald Trump — and any other future president — to serve a third term in the White House. Currently, the 22nd Amendment in the the US Constitution bars anyone from being elected to more than two terms.

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced the resolution days after Trump was sworn in for a second non-consecutive term in the White House.

Ogles said in a press release that Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

Ogles, the Tennessee lawmaker who introduced the resolution, said in a statement, “It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” Ogles said in a statement.