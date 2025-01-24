Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  ‘Give President Trump a third term’: Congressman proposes to amend US Constitution

‘Give President Trump a third term’: Congressman proposes to amend US Constitution

Livemint

  • Donald Trump's third term in White House? Resolution to amend the US Constitution introduced

US President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House, as he signs executive orders, in Washington, US, January 23, 2025.

A Republican House member reportedly introduced a resolution to amend the US Constitution to allow President Donald Trump — and any other future president — to serve a third term in the White House. Currently, the 22nd Amendment in the the US Constitution bars anyone from being elected to more than two terms.

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced the resolution days after Trump was sworn in for a second non-consecutive term in the White House.

Ogles said in a press release that Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal."

Ogles, the Tennessee lawmaker who introduced the resolution, said in a statement, “It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration," Ogles said in a statement.

What's the proposed amendment?

As per the release, the language of the proposed amendment reads as follows: ‘‘No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.’’

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.