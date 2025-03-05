US President Donald Trump, in his address to Congress, called out the previous Joe Biden administration for spending millions of dollars on making “mice transgender” in a slip-up for what was supposed to be “transgenic mice”.

“$8 million for making mice transgender. This is real,” said Donald Trump as he called out the Biden administration for spending taxpayer dollars on “transgender mice and other gender-bending social experiments” overseas.

Trump also said he’s rushed to ban diversity and inclusion programs in the federal government and dismiss workers charged with advancing such efforts. “Our country will be ‘woke’ no longer,” he said.

The unforgiving Internet, however, broke into a meme fest and trolled not just Donald Trump, but also JD Vance and Mike Johnson for “maniacally” laughing at the remark “because they have zero idea either”.

Check out the most hilarious memes on ‘transgender mice’ here:

“I support the 149 year old transgender mice in their fight against Trump,” a netizen said.

“I’m not sure what’s more ridiculous- President Trump thinking it’s ‘transgender mice’ (instead of transgenic). Or JD Vance and Mike Johnson laughing maniacally at it (because they have zero idea either),” pointed out a user.

“I actually only pay my taxes to make mice transgender,” quipped a user.

“The President of the United States is talking about “transgender mice” in front of millions of people. He has lost his damn mind and the United States is now seen as a joke,” said a user.

However, a PhD scholar steered the Internet away from jokes to highlight that transgenic mice are a powerful molecular biology tool.

“TransGENIC mice are not TransGENDER mice,” the scholar said, adding that the “tax-payers dollars” are being spent “more on the importance of legitimate research tools in the future.”

“Just a fake finding for DOGE to run up the numbers and to rally the right with hate,” said another user.