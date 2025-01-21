Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  Donald Trump's ‘unusually critical stance’ on Vladimir Putin: 'Russia's going to be in big trouble'

Donald Trump's ‘unusually critical stance’ on Vladimir Putin: 'Russia's going to be in big trouble'

Livemint

  • 'Donald Trump's ‘unusually critical stance’ on Vladimir Putin: 'Russia's going to be in big trouble'

Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, front left, and US President-elect Donald Trump, front right, are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

US President Donald Trump vowed to end war in Ukraine and made an ‘unusually critical' remark against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said Putin must make a deal with Ukraine to end the war.

"He should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," Trump told reporters on his return to the Oval Office. "I think Russia's going to be in big trouble," he said.

The comments mark an unusually critical stance by Trump on Putin, for whom he has voiced admiration in the past.

