US President Donald Trump vowed to end war in Ukraine and made an 'unusually critical' remark against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said Putin must make a deal with Ukraine to end the war.

"He should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," Trump told reporters on his return to the Oval Office. "I think Russia's going to be in big trouble," he said.