Donald Trump’s ‘US will take over Gaza’ comment sparks ’new map’ on social media; netizens say ‘Gaza is 51st US state’

  • President Trump proposed a U.S. takeover of the Gaza Strip at a press conference with the Israeli PM, triggering a lively social media discussion and a satirical map depicting the area as part of both Israeli and American territories.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated5 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST
US President Donald Trump (R) and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

US President Donald Trump has made a proposal stating that the US will "take over" the Gaza Strip. He suggested that displaced Palestinians be permanently resettled outside Gaza and proposed the U.S. take “ownership” in redeveloping the area. While speaking during a joint press conference with the Israel PM, Trump said, “The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it."

Now, his suggestion ignited widespread discussion on social media. Users responded with a hilarious new and satirical map of the region, showing the Gaza Strip as part of both Israeli and U.S. territories. Some even commented calling Gaza as the 52nd state of the US.

Reactions on the viral ‘new map’

Social media users have shared humurous reactions on the viral “new map.” One person jokingly referred to Gaza as the “51st state of America,” while another corrected them, suggesting it should be the “52nd” next to Canada

One user wrote, “Gaza is the 51st state of America”

Another added, “Your mean 52nd besides Canada”

Some other added, “I am so happy to be back in the days of having a President that blows up the internet every second day”

“I see a lot of maps with name changes coming. It’s a great thing.

Another user said, “The real 51. Alberta 52. Saskatchewan 53. New Brunswick 54. Etc.”

One user named it as “Las Gaza”

“History in the making!!!!”

“I’m applying for ambassador to New Gaza.”

“Almost made me spit out my drink. What a day this is lol.”

Another user joked, “Let's call it the MAGA Strip”

“We are going on a Gaza holiday!!!!,” a user commented on social media.

“When will Google Maps update this? Will the Mediterranean be renamed the American Sea?”

“This American is ready to clean house!! Let's go….!”

 

First Published:5 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST
