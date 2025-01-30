Donald Trump’s video of playing tennis with Serena Williams resurfaces on social media, netizens react

A week after President Donald Trump's inauguration at the White House, a bizarre video from the vast depths of the internet archives has recently came to light, where he could be seen playing tennis with star Serena Williams on a tennis court while he is wearing a suit and is barefoot, reported Irish Star on Thursday.

The video dates back to 2015 when Trump briefly played Williams to mark the opening of a Trump-backed tennis facility at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Following video resurfaced on X, netizens were in disbelief they would ever see Serena Williams embracing Donald Trump.

One commented, "Never would I ever believe Serena embracing President Trump."

Another wrote, "Is there anything Trump can't do?" A third said: "Didn’t expect to see that today when I woke up this morning."

“This is the strangest timeline ever,” one social media user said. “I can’t predict what will happen next.”

Williams and Trump connection: Nearly a year after playing tennis with Williams, Trump in 2016 announced his presidential bid. According to the Associated Press, Williams in June 2016 revealed she would neither endorse nor vote for Trump or any other candidate due to her religious beliefs.

In 2024, Williams has been linked with Trump, where court documents at the president’s “hush money” trial in 2024 showed her name on a list of notable people he had “frequent contact” at the start of his presidency in 2017, reported thepinknews.com.

On being asked about the relationship in June 2024, Williams said, as quoted by The New York Times, “I talk to a lot of presidents. I spoke to Barack, I spoke to the Clintons. I spoke to every president since I’ve been alive, including Ronald Reagan.

“I mean, is this what this interview is about?”

According to details, Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts in 2014. The charges include a payment shortly before the 2016 election to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed the pair had an affair in 2006.