Donald Trump's wife Melania shared close bond with Ghislaine Maxwell, new Epstein files reveal: ‘Cannot wait to….’

Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump is in the spotlight after the US Justice Department on Friday released many more records from its investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein. One such record reveals that Melania Trump addressed an email to Ghislaine Maxwell in which she not only praised an article written about Jeffrey Epstein but also commended the feature photo.

The newly-released Epstein files document the email sent in 2002, in which Melania referred to Maxwell, now incarcerated for sex trafficking related to Epstein, of looking great in a photo featured in a New York Magazine profile of Jeffrey Epstein.

Addressed to “G” and signed “Love, Melania”, the email apparently states: “Nice story about JE [Jeffrey Epstein] in NY mag. You look great on the picture."

This email was one among the nearly three million documents released by the justice department on 30 January. It sheds light on the close relationship between the First Lady of the United States with Maxwell in the past days. Ghislaine Maxwell, the British former socialite, is currently serving a 20–year sentence for sex trafficking and other offences in connection with the deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania expresses desire to meet Maxwell Melania further expressed her interest in meeting Maxwell and wrote, “I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania.”

This email dated 23 October was written after Epstein featured in a piece for the magazine earlier that month. In the early 2000s, Melania Trump has been pictured with Maxwell on at least three occasions, and with Epstein at least once alongside Donald Trump.

The email thread of this conversation revealed that Maxwell gave an affectionate reply and called the sender “sweet pea”.

The email stated, “Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though,” adding, “Keep well.”

Donald Trump's close connection with Epstein also seems evident as he called Epstein a “terrific guy” when he interviewed as part of the New York Magazine piece. He had further noted that Epstein is “a lot of fun to be with”.

Adding Trump said, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life,” The Telegraph reported.