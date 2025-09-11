Trump demands swift justice for Ukrainian woman’s killer on Charlotte Light Rail: ‘DEATH PENALTY, no other option’

President Donald Trump demanded the suspect responsible for fatally stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska be “awarded THE DEATH PENALTY” following the horrific incident on Charlotte’s Lynx Blue Line.

“The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!!” Trump wrote on social media.

Suspect charged and criminal record Brown was charged by federal authorities with committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system. He also faces state charges of first-degree murder.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, “This monster should have been locked up, and Iryna should still be alive, but Democrat politicians, liberal judges and weak prosecutors would rather virtue signal than lock up criminals and protect their communities.”

Brown’s criminal record includes multiple prior convictions, including armed robbery that led to five years in prison.

Victim’s family speaks out Zarutska’s family described the attack as devastating and demanded accountability. “Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way. No family should have to go through this,” the family said. They also called for a full investigation into the circumstances leading to her death and vowed to prevent similar tragedies.

Footage and public outcry Chilling surveillance footage shows Zarutska being stabbed repeatedly with a pocket knife. The attack, captured on video, has circulated widely across social media, intensifying debates over crime, safety, and mental health issues.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy weighed in, saying the city failed to protect passengers. “If mayors can't keep their trains and buses safe, they don't deserve the taxpayers' money,” Duffy said.

Trump’s broader agenda against crime Trump’s administration has touted the incident alongside deployments of National Guard troops in urban areas, arguing that stronger measures are needed to combat rising crime rates in Democratic-led cities.

Pam Bondi, attorney general, vowed to seek the “maximum penalty” against Brown, stressing, “We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man.”

"Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people. I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent offender with a history of violent crime, for murder. We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable crime, and he will never again see the light of day as a free man," Bondi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.