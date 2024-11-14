Trump picks Tulsi Gabbard, Iraq veteran who called Democrats ‘elitist warmongers,’ as intelligence director | 10 points

US President-elect Donald J Trump has selected Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman turned Republican, as the new director of national intelligence. Trump praised Gabbard's experience as a veteran and her “broad support in both Parties” when announcing her appointment.
Along with John Ratcliffe, Donald Trump’s choice to lead the CIA, Tulsi Gabbard would be a top intelligence adviser to the White House.
Gabbard is set to oversee 18 spy agencies and be responsible for preparing the President-elect Donald Trump's Daily Brief, when he assumes office for a second term. A Daily Brief is a written intelligence summary assembled each morning.
A spokeswoman for Trump said Gabbard was picked to help with the preparations in part because of her 2019 attacks on Kamala Harris during the Democratic primaries. In a debate that July, Gabbard accused Harris of hypocrisy in how she had helped enforce marijuana laws.
