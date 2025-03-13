Donatella Versace, one of the fashion world's best-known designers, stepped down as the chief creative officer of the Versace brand on Thursday, March 13.

Donatella, aged 69 years, took a bow after spending nearly 28 years as the chief creative officer of Versace. She will now take on the role of the chief brand ambassador of the fashion giant, stated a Reuters report.

Versace's parent company, Capri Holdings had hinted at Donatella Versace's stepping down amid reports that Prada is nearing a deal to acquire Versace from Capri, having agreed on a price of nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

Who will replace Donatella Versace? Dario Vitale, former Design and Image Director at Miu Miu, a smaller brand within the Prada group, will succeed Donatella as Chief Creative Officer, starting April 1, stated multiple reports.

Dario Vitale's appointment as Versace's next chief creative officer, marks the first time that the designer role has been filled outside of the family.

What's next for Donatella Versace? Donatella Versace will now take over the role of the chief brand ambassador of Versace. According to a report by CNN, Donatella, i the newly created role, would ‘dedicate herself to the support of Versace’s philanthropic and charitable endeavors’ while also remaining ‘an advocate for the brand globally’.

Donatella Versace's career; key moments The mind behind Versace's signature emblems, such as the Medusa, Barocco and Greca — Donatella Versace — had stepped into the company in 1997, after her brother passed away the same year.

While Donatella Versace's contributions to the fashion giant cannot be put in one box, the most iconic moment was when she wore her famed jungle-print gown to the 1999 Met Gala. 20 years later, Jenifer Lopez closed the Versace Spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show by strutting the runway in an updated version of the jungle dress.

FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace pose on stage during the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 catwalk at the fashion week in Milan, Italy September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

Versace and H&M Collection Over the years, in 2011, Donatella Versace made high fashion more accessible with the highly successful Versace x H&M collection, which sold out worldwide and set the stage for future designer collaborations.