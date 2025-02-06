‘Don’t be a d*ck’: Elon Musk dismisses Democrat Ro Khanna’s subpoena call

Elon Musk responded sharply to Democratic Representative Ro Khanna's criticism, telling him, "Don’t be a d...," following a House Oversight Committee vote in which Republicans successfully blocked an attempt by Democrats to subpoena him over his influence in government operations.

Democrats push to subpoena Musk over Government access The motion aimed to hold Musk accountable for his involvement in sensitive government systems, particularly through his "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) initiative. Democrats, led by Ranking Member Gerry Connolly, argued that Musk's access to key systems, including the Treasury Department's payment system and federal workers' personnel records, raised significant national security concerns.

Advertisement

Chaos during Committee vote The committee session quickly descended into chaos as Republicans opposed the motion. Committee Chair James Comer conducted a voice vote to table the motion, which passed in favor of Republicans. Connolly then called for a formal roll call vote, which ultimately failed 19-20, with several members, including Khanna, either absent or abstaining.

Democrat Rep Ro Khanna explains absence and calls for a re-vote Khanna later explained his absence on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he had been in a meeting with Mexico’s Ambassador discussing tariffs when the vote was called unexpectedly.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the vote should have been properly noticed. "I would have voted yes. They called a procedural vote without notice & I, like 8 others, didn’t make it on time," Khanna tweeted. “Musk's attacks on our institutions are unconstitutional. He should be subpoenaed & answer to our committee. They should call the vote again with notice.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Beijing pushes US Postal Service to retract suspension on shipments from China

Musk responds to Ro Khanna Musk, who has frequently clashed with lawmakers, responded directly to Khanna's comments with a blunt remark: “Don’t be a d....”

In turn, Khanna addressed Musk's response, stating: “Elon, we have known each other a long time. You can't stop payments that Congress has authorized and appropriated. Make recommendations to Congress, but don't stop payments. That's Article I. Also, let's debate why we need the DOE.”

Elon Musk’s influence over US Government raises concerns Elon Musk's involvement in the restructuring of key US government agencies, particularly through his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has raised alarm among federal employees, legal experts, and lawmakers. Musk, backed by the Trump administration's push to downsize the government, has deployed teams from Tesla and SpaceX to streamline federal operations. However, his efforts have sparked controversy, particularly around his push to close the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which he labeled a "criminal organization."

Advertisement

Controversial moves and legal challenges Musk's team has also taken control of sensitive government systems, including the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). Critics argue that Musk has exceeded his mandate, originally intended to modernize federal technology, and raised concerns about the legal and security implications of his actions. Musk's access to classified systems, including personnel files, has led to security concerns, prompting federal unions to file lawsuits.

"Fork in the Road" offer stirs backlash "Fork in the Road" deal, offering financial incentives for federal employees to resign by February 6, has stirred significant controversy. Unions warn that the offer may not be legal, and concerns have been raised about Musk’s overwhelming influence over federal personnel and payments.

Advertisement

Musk’s Special Government Employee status In a unique move, Musk was designated a "special government employee" by the Trump administration, allowing him to collaborate with the government without a salary. This designation, alongside his control over government systems, has sparked debates about potential conflicts of interest, given his companies' substantial government contracts.