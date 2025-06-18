Optical illusion challenge: 10/10 if you can find the hidden odd face in 30 seconds

Optical illusions are always fun to look at, but they are also a cool way to test how sharp you are. Whether it is a hidden number, a colour trick, or a spot-the-difference challenge, our brains love solving visual puzzles. Of course, we have an optical illusion challenge for you. Trust us, it is not as easy as it looks.

The face grid that is playing tricks on you It is a grid full of the same cartoon-style face. Every row, every column – it is all the same face, right? Well, almost. Hidden somewhere in this sea of lookalikes is one face that’s slightly different from the rest. Your job? It’s easy — find that odd face out.

So, what is different? At first glance, nothing really jumps out. But take a closer look. Row by row, scan the eyes, the eyebrows, the mouth, even the hair. Somewhere in there, one face breaks the pattern. It might be something small, like a moustache, a slightly off expression, or a different eyebrow shape.

(Hint: it is somewhere in the bottom rows.)

Found it yet? If you have not already spotted it, here is a gentle spoiler: check the second row from the bottom. Look closely and you will notice one face has something others don’t – a little moustache. Yes, that is the sneaky difference.

Why is this so tricky? This illusion works because our brains are wired to recognise patterns. When we see similar shapes repeated over and over, we tend to overlook small details. That is why illusions like this are such fun brain workouts.

FAQs 1. What is an optical illusion? An optical illusion is a visual trick that makes you see something different from reality. It plays with shapes, colours and patterns to confuse your brain.

2. Why do optical illusions fool our brains? Our brains try to make sense of what we see by filling in gaps or following familiar patterns. Illusions work by taking advantage of this natural processing.

3. Are optical illusions good for the brain? Yes, solving optical illusions can improve focus, visual thinking and attention to detail. They are fun and a mini workout for your brain.