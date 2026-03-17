‘Don’t need, or desire NATO assistance': Trump's big claim after allies decline to get involved in West Asia conflict

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, boldly claimed that US “no longer needs or desires” the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries' assistance after Japan, Australia, among other nations declined to get involved in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer “need,” or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE! Thank you for your attention to this matter…" Trump posted in a long-worded note on Truth Social.

Trump's post comes after he renewed his call for international partners to help restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, urging nations that rely on the critical oil transit corridor to take part in safeguarding the waterway.

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“We strongly encourage the other nations to get involved with us, and get involved quickly, and with great enthusiasm,” the POTUS had said earlier.

In his post, Trump stated that he was not surprised by the NATO allies' stance, further criticising the alliance as a "one-way street", claiming that Washington spends heavily on defending allied nations without receiving reciprocal support in times of need.

Iran has reportedly been attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz amid its wave of retaliatory attacks – which it launched after Israel-US's joint attack on the Islamic Republic on 28 February. Explosions were also reported across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, among other key Middle East bases – which are also home to US military bases.

Is Strait of Hormuz open? On Saturday, Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said that the Strait remains open to all countries except its “enemies.”

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Araghchi in an interview with MS Now, said: “As a matter of fact, this Strait of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and the allies. Others are free to pass,” he said.

Why is the Strait important? The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime link between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and serves as a key route for roughly a quarter of the world’s liquefied natural gas and seaborne exports from Gulf nations to global markets.

On Sunday, Trump had said that his administration was in contact with seven countries regarding assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, but declined to name them.

Separately, in an interview with the Financial Times, the US President had asserted that reopening the strait should be a joint effort by the beneficiaries of trade through the region, and warned the NATO of dire consequences if no help arrived.

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How have allies reacted so far? Australia and Japan on Monday ruled out sending naval vessels to the Persian Gulf to defend ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz – while the response from other US allies, including the UK, has been muted.

Germany also ruled out participation: "Will we soon be an active part of this conflict? No," German foreign minister Johann Wadephul told ARD television.

About the Author Sudeshna Ghoshal Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly ...Read More ✕ Sudeshna Ghoshal Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.



Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.



When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.