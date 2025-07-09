Doordash down? Thousands of Americans left hungry and frustrated amid breakfast rush

Thousands of Americans couldn't order breakfast through DoorDash on Wednesday morning when the app suddenly stopped working. According to The Sun, the outage started around 3:46 am CT and got much worse by 7:01 am CT, right when many people try to order their morning meals.



Over 5,500 problem reports flooded Downdetector, a website that tracks app issues. Most problems (67%) were with the Dasher App that delivery drivers use, while about 31% were with the customer ordering app. Hungry customers saw all restaurants marked as "closed" in the app, but some could still place orders that got stuck without updates.



Social media users began posting their frustrations online.

