‘Doppelganger’ did it: Charlie Kirk’s 'assassin' Tyler Robinson joked on Discord

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson flippantly joked with friends on Discord social media platform that his “doppleganger” was the one who shot the conservative activist.

Robinson's comments came just after the FBI released two grainy surveillance images of a young man in a cap and sunglasses walking in a stairwell on the Utah Valley University campus.

Tyler James Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, was arrested late Thursday on suspicion of aggravated murder and other felony offences.

Robinson reportedly confessed to killing 31-year-old Kirk, whose popularity among young conservatives helped Donald Trump win the presidential election last November.

According to reports, Robinson had sent his friends messages before he was arrested. The messages showed that he was closely following news about the killing.

Robinson’s chat on Discord An acquaintance of Tyler Robinson reportedly tagged Robinson’s username on Discord and attached the images and wrote “wya” — where you at? — with a skull emoji, suggesting that Robinson looked like the man being sought, the New York Times reported.

Robinson replied within a minute. His “doppelganger,” he wrote, was trying to “get me in trouble.”

“Tyler killed Charlie!!!!” another user wrote, apparently in jest.

As per the report, the Discord messages were the clearest glimpse yet of the suspect’s demeanor in the hours after the killing.

The Discord messages were shared with The New York Times by someone who knew Robinson in high school and kept up with him in the group chat — which includes about 20 people — but said he had not seen Robinson in person for several years.

The suspect, Robinson, is expected to be formally charged by local prosecutors on Tuesday. It was not clear on Saturday if he had a lawyer.

Robinson grew up the eldest of three boys in a mid-sized house on a winding street with manicured lawns, in a neighborhood that backs up to a church.

He was "quiet, respectful, kind of stayed to himself. But he was really, really smart," 66-year-old Kris Schwiermann, the retired head custodian at the local primary school, told AFP.

After graduating with flying colors from high school in 2021, Robinson briefly studied at university before enrolling in an electrical apprentice program at a technical college closer to home.

Robinson ‘radicalised’ Utah Governor Spencer Cox told CNN on Friday that the suspect was radicalised "in a fairly short amount of time." Robinson had spoken disparagingly of Kirk with family members, and his father urged him to turn himself in, authorities said.

Markings Cox said were found on unused bullet casings in the weapon Robinson is believed to have used have sparked speculation about his politics.

One cartridge had "Hey, fascist! Catch!" written on it, while another featured "Bella ciao," — a World War II-era Italian anti-fascist song that reports said has recently been repurposed in niche online circles.

Other cartridges were marked with symbols and wording that appeared to be from online gaming culture.