Ukrainian officials were reportedly “bewildered and disappointed” by then-Vice President Joe Biden's December 2015 visit to Kyiv, during which he condemned corruption as a “cancer.”

Ukrainians accused the US of a “double standard,” citing Biden's family connections to the corrupt energy company Burisma. This information comes from newly declassified intelligence from the Obama era, as reported by the New York Post.

In an unusual move, the report on Ukraine's discontent was suppressed at the request of Biden's national security adviser, Colin Kahl, and was not included in the Presidential Daily Brief (PDB), according to a senior CIA official.

Kahl "would strongly prefer the report not/not be disseminated," wrote a correspondent identified only as “PDF Briefer” in an email to the CIA on February 10, 2016, as reported by the New York Post.

The “PDF Briefer” mentioned in the report was likely Michael Dempsey, the Deputy Director of National Intelligence, who provided daily intelligence briefings to President Barack Obama during that period.

Dempsey reported to then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who has been linked to the Russiagate scandal. Clapper is reportedly under investigation by a federal grand jury looking into the involvement of former Obama administration officials in creating the Trump-Russia collusion narrative, according to the New York Post.

The PDB, the classified product of all 18 US intelligence agencies, is meant to serve as an early warning to the commander-in-chief of nascent crises and looming problems across the globe.

After Biden's visit, the report reveals that Ukrainian officials "privately mused" about the U.S. media's scrutiny of the alleged ties between the Vice President's family and corrupt business practices in Ukraine. They saw this as evidence of a double standard within the U.S. government when it came to addressing corruption and political power.

At the same time that Biden, now 82, was delivering his anti-corruption speech in the Ukrainian parliament, his son, Hunter Biden, was reportedly earning USD 1 million per year sitting on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The report and email containing this information were recently uncovered during an "internal review of historical agency records and databases" initiated by CIA Director John Ratcliffe.