Doug McCain, eldest son of late Sen. John McCain, dies at 66, cause of death not disclosed

Doug McCain, a Navy pilot and the eldest child of US Senator John McCain, has died suddenly at the age of 66, his family announced.

His sister, Meghan McCain, shared the news in an emotional public tribute, remembering her brother as a joyful and supportive presence in her life.

Advertisement

"I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain’s sudden passing. He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humor, fun and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together. Our prayers are with his wife Ashley and children Caroline and Shepp," Meghan McCain said.

Advertisement

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Doug McCain is survived by his wife Ashley, his mother Carol, two children, and extended family members.

Doug was the son of Carol Shepp, the first wife of John McCain. The late senator adopted Doug after marrying Carol in 1965. John McCain later went on to become one of the most prominent figures in American politics, serving as a longtime senator from Arizona and the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2008.