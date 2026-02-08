TV doctor Dr Jen Ashton refuses CBS appearances over anti-ageing influencer Peter Attia's Epstein emails

Prominent television doctor Dr. Jen Ashton has said she will refuse to appear on CBS as long as the network continues to employ anti-ageing influencer Peter Attia, who has come under scrutiny for his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ashton said Attia’s continued presence at the network reflects poorly on CBS and undermines public trust.

“I will not appear on CBS while Peter Attia is still under contract with them,” Ashton said. “I think it reflects badly on me, and I feel that the American people deserve more.”

‘Morality clause matters’ Ashton, a former medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, said working for a major network requires adherence to a morality clause — even if no crime was committed.

“Working for a major news network involves something called a morality clause,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be that you committed a crime. It has to do with your behavior.”

She added that she has seen media professionals disciplined for far less serious conduct.

“I have seen people who have been fired or suspended for less egregious acts than 1,700-plus emails with a known and convicted pedophile and criminal,” Ashton said.

Epstein emails spark backlash Attia, 52, has faced renewed criticism after court documents released by the US Justice Department on January 30 revealed his friendly correspondence with Epstein between 2015 and 2018.

The emails showed Attia praising Epstein’s “outrageous” lifestyle,” and checking in on Epstein after a 2018 Miami Herald investigation exposed dozens of Epstein’s victims.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

‘Is this who people should trust?’

Ashton questioned whether Attia’s conduct aligns with the standards expected of someone offering medical and health advice to the public.

“Is that admirable, respectable, and reflective of someone you want to take information from that could potentially affect your life, and your health and well-being?” she asked.

“In my book, the answer is no.”

She also criticised what she described as the growing tendency to conflate fame with expertise.

“Just because someone’s famous does not mean they’re credentialed or credible,” Ashton said.

Attia’s defence Attia, a bestselling author and podcaster who promotes longevity-focused health strategies, issued a lengthy statement earlier addressing his appearance in the Epstein files, saying he was impressed by Epstein’s influential connections and that his judgment was clouded at the time.