Drew Struzan, poster artist for ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Blade Runner’ dies at 78 after battle with Alzheimer's

Drew Struzan, the eminent artist behind posters for films including “Star Wars,” “Back to the Future” and “Blade Runner,” died on Monday. He was 78-years-old.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that Drew Struzan has moved on from this world as of yesterday, October 13th. I feel it is important that you all know how many times he expressed to me the joy he felt knowing how much you appreciated his art,” Drew Struzan's brother, Greg, shared on Instagram.

Not just Star Wars and Blade Runner, Drew Struzan also made the American poster for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, iconic Hollywood movie The Shawshank Redemption among others.

Who was Drew Struzan? Drew Struzan began his career creating album covers for major artists such as the Beach Boys, the Bee Gees, Earth, Wind & Fire, Liberace, and Black Sabbath. Later, his artwork for Alice Cooper’s Welcome to My Nightmare was named one of the greatest album covers of all time by Rolling Stone.

He transitioned to film posters in the 1970s, starting with B-movies before landing a project for the theatrical re-release of Star Wars. The success of that poster catapulted him to fame, making him one of the most sought-after designers of the era. By the 1980s, Struzan was producing around ten film posters a year.