Drones spotted over base where Marco Rubio & Pete Hegseth live, raising fears of Iranian threat: Report

Iran-US War: Unidentified drones have been detected flying over Fort Lesley J. McNair, the Washington Army installation where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, raising urgent security concerns at the highest levels of US government, the Washington Post reported.

The sightings — multiple drones observed on a single night within the past ten days — triggered an emergency White House meeting and prompted officials to consider relocating both secretaries, according to media report citing three people briefed on the matter. As of the latest reports, neither Rubio nor Hegseth has been moved.

What We Know About the Fort McNair Drone Incident Investigators have so far been unable to determine the origin of the drones, two of the briefed individuals to Washington Post. The incident is being treated with particular gravity given the current security climate: the US and Israel are actively conducting strikes against Iran, pushing the military to monitor potential threats with considerably greater vigilance.

A senior administration official confirmed to Washington post about the sightings and the subsequent White House discussions, noting that increased security measures have since been implemented at the base.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell declined to address the specifics, saying, "The department cannot comment on the secretary's movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible," according to WaPo report.

US Military Bases on Heightened Alert Across the Country The drone episode at Fort McNair is not an isolated development.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida have both elevated their force protection level to Charlie, the second-highest designation, indicating that a commander has received intelligence suggesting an attack or danger is possible. Only the Delta level, reserved for when an attack has occurred or is imminent, ranks higher.

MacDill, which serves as the headquarters of US Central Command and oversees American military operations against Iran, has faced two separate security incidents this week alone.

An FBI investigation is now underway following a suspicious package that shut down the base's visitors centre for several hours on Monday. A further unspecified security incident on Wednesday placed the base under a shelter-in-place order for hours.

"To ensure the safety and security of our people and the mission, commanders adjust their installation's security posture in accordance with local threat assessments," an Air Force spokesperson told Washington Post.

State Department Issues Global Security Alert for Diplomatic Posts Beyond domestic military installations, the State Department this week ordered all US diplomatic posts worldwide to conduct immediate security evaluations. A cable reviewed by the Washington Post cited "the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spillover effects" as the basis for the directive.

Why Fort McNair Is a Distinctive and Vulnerable Target Fort McNair is home to the National Defense University and several of the Pentagon's most senior military officials. Historically, the base has not housed political leadership, but that has changed under the current administration. A growing number of Trump officials, including outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have relocated to area bases citing personal security concerns.

The Fort McNair base's appeal is partly geographical: it sits close to both Capitol Hill and the White House, making it convenient for senior officials. However, security analysts note that it lacks the protective buffer afforded by other installations in the capital region, making it comparatively more exposed.

Iran's History of Targeting US Officials Adds to Concern The latest security alerts carry an added dimension given Iran's documented history of plotting against American officials. In the years following the 2020 US strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, Iranian leaders have repeatedly sought to retaliate against those deemed responsible.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, the Secret Service detail protecting Donald Trump's team encountered unidentified drones on multiple occasions - including at a news conference in Los Angeles and during a motorcade through rural western Pennsylvania, reports add.

That September, officials informed Trump that Iran had allegedly deployed multiple kill teams inside the country with the intent to assassinate him. While no direct link to Iran was established in either of the assassination attempts that year, officials said they could not rule out a connection.