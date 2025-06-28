Drunk man on Delhi-bound Air India flight harasses female staff and other passengers, a detailed report

The man, who appeared to be in his mid-40s, was seen to be aggressive even before the boarding of the flight from Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, which was also noticed by the ground staff responsible for the boarding. However, he was allowed to board the Air India flight AI 454 en route to Delhi.

The man, who was travelling with his wife and child, began abusing and misbehaving with co-passengers during the journey, which prompted Air India's staff to step in and ask the person to calm down. However, the attempts failed, and while the seat-belt signs were on and the plane was rapidly descending towards landing, the man simply got up from his seat and entered into a quarrel with a co-passenger. The co-passenger was then moved to a business class seat immediately by an Air India crew member.



The man was also seen pointing his slippers at an Air India female crew member during this incident. After the plane landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the man was detained onboard by Air India staff while other passengers deboarded the plane.



According to a report by Hindustan Times, Air India has confirmed this altercation, saying, "Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour occurred on board flight AI454 from Amritsar to Delhi on 28 June 2025. During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger. The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive.”



