Dua Lipa and Callum Turner marry in London: What is the net worth of power couple?

Fresh from tying the knot with actor Callum Turner, the couple is attracting attention not only for her marriage but also for the vast fortune they have amassed through music, business ventures, and brand collaborations.

The 30-year-old singer exchanged vows with Turner, 36, during a private ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday. The intimate event was attended by close friends and family members.

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For the occasion, Dua wore a Schiaparelli couture suit dress created by Daniel Roseberry, complemented by matching gloves, Christian Louboutin heels and a dramatic white hat designed by Stephen Jones. Turner chose a traditional navy suit and tie.

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Building a business empire beyond music While her chart success remains a major source of income, Dua has expanded well beyond the music industry.

Her company, Radical22, operates across multiple sectors, including film production and publishing. It is also behind Service95, her international editorial venture that includes a newsletter and book club.

The singer has further enhanced her profile through a series of author interviews on YouTube, featuring acclaimed writers such as Olga Tokarczuk, George Saunders and Margaret Atwood.

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Lucrative brand partnerships Several luxury and global brands have partnered with the singer over the years. Her endorsement portfolio includes campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent, Porsche and Chanel. She also collaborated with Versace on a co-designed collection and was recently appointed global brand ambassador for Nespresso.

According to reports in The Times, financial filings linked to her businesses indicate earnings exceeding £1.3 million per week. The publication further reported that Dua and her father-manager, Dukagjin Lipa, received £11.3 million from one of their companies over the past year.

Luxury property investments Dua owns a residence in West Hampstead, which she is believed to have purchased in 2017 for £6.75 million. Planning permission granted in 2023 paved the way for extensive upgrades to the property.

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The redevelopment plans reportedly feature a swimming pool, steam room, private cinema and dedicated wellness space, transforming the home into a high-end retreat.

A garage filled with high-end cars The singer's passion for luxury vehicles has also become well known, particularly following her partnership with Jaguar in 2018.

Reports suggest her collection includes a Jaguar I-Pace and a Jaguar F-Type. The latter is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine capable of producing 567 horsepower.

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Other vehicles linked to the star include a Range Rover SVA, Range Rover Sport, BMW 5 Series, Porsche Taycan, Mercedes G550 and a Mini Cooper S.

The most valuable vehicle in her garage is reportedly a Rolls-Royce Ghost, estimated to be worth around $340,000.

Callum Turner net worth Callum Turner is estimated to have a net worth of around $5 million in 2026. Before finding success in acting, he worked various jobs, including as a retail worker, and also played semi-professional football.

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Turner has steadily built his career through a range of acclaimed projects, most notably The Capture and Masters of the Air, the latter earning him a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor. He also received a BAFTA nomination in 2020.

Over the years, he has become a familiar face in British film and television. He is also known for playing Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts series, appearing in The Crimes of Grindelwald* (2018) and The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.