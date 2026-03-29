US top economist Jeffrey Sachs warns: ‘Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be blown up if UAE gets into Iran war’

Top US economist Jeffrey Sachs has issued a stark warning to the United Arab Emirates, cautioning against deeper involvement in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Sachs highlighted the vulnerability of key cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, speaking to ANI, noting they are designed as global tourism and financial hubs rather than military strongholds.

“Basically, Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be blown up if the UAE gets into the war. These are resort areas… not fortified missile defence areas,” Sachs said.

He added that entering a war zone would undermine the very purpose of such cities.

‘Absurd mess’ and strategic miscalculation Sachs criticised the UAE’s geopolitical positioning, arguing that the country has “got itself into an absurd mess” by aligning closely with the United States and Israel.

“The Emirates got itself into an absurd mess with its eyes open… and it keeps doubling down,” he said.

According to Sachs, reliance on external security guarantees has led to overconfidence in decision-making.

Abraham Accords called ‘invitation for disaster’ The economist also questioned the long-term implications of the Abraham Accords, under which several Arab states normalised ties with Israel.

“Entering the so-called Abraham accords… was an invitation to disaster for the Emirates,” Sachs warned.

He argued that Gulf nations have placed excessive trust in US military protection, which he described as a “fundamental miscalculation.”

Kissinger’s ‘fatal friendship’ warning Invoking former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Sachs echoed a stark geopolitical warning: “To be an enemy of the United States is dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal.”

He suggested that overdependence on Washington could expose allies to greater strategic risks in times of conflict.

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Call for strategic rethink Sachs urged the UAE to reassess its current course and prioritise national security over geopolitical alignment.

“Protect yourself. Understand the situation… doubling down on a losing proposition is really the right way to proceed?” he said.

He criticised recent signals from the UAE indicating continued commitments to US-led efforts, calling them naive in the current volatile environment.

Iran issues regional warning Sachs’ remarks come amid heightened tensions with Iran. On March 20, Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned regional countries against allowing the United States to use their territory for military operations.

In a statement, Tehran said: “There is an urgent need… to prevent the continued use of their territory and facilities by America… for conducting military aggression against Iran.”

Iran also cautioned that nations hosting US bases could face consequences if those facilities were used in attacks.