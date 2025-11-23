Dubai Airshow slammed by US pilot for continuing after deadly Tejas accident: ‘We cancelled out of respect’

US pilot Taylor “FEMA” Hiester has shared a deeply emotional reflection on the moments following the fatal crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow, describing why his team chose to withdraw from the event “out of respect” for the fallen pilot.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal of the IAF was killed during an aerobatic demonstration on the final day of the airshow. Hiester, who was present with his demonstration team, said they were preparing their aircraft when the crash occurred.

Tributes and clarification In an Instagram post, Hiester clarified that his team was not involved in the tragedy and had already begun their journey back to the United States.

“I’m grateful to everyone that has reached out asking about the team following the tragic accident… We were not involved and we’re currently on our way home to the United States.”

Hiester expressed condolences to the IAF community and said the loss weighed heavily on everyone present at the airshow.

‘We canceled our performance out of respect’ Despite organisers choosing to continue the airshow schedule, Hiester said his team made the decision to withdraw their final performance.

“Though the show made the shocking decision to continue with the flying schedule, our team along with a few others made the decision to cancel our final performance out of respect to the pilot, his colleagues and family.”

He added that his team watched the aftermath unfold from a distance — a moment that left a lasting impact.

Witnessing the aftermath Hiester described the scene after the crash in poignant detail.

“We all quietly watched the aftermath unfold… thinking about the Indian maintenance crew standing on the ramp next to an empty parking spot, aircraft ladder laid on the ground, the pilot’s belongings still in his rental car.”

He said the immediacy and finality of the tragedy forced the team to confront the fragility of their profession.

Hiester said he was stunned when he learned the airshow would continue despite the fatal accident.

“I walked through the show site expecting to find it empty or down. It wasn’t. The announcer was still enthusiastic… the crowd still watched the next routines with excitement.”

The contrast between the tragedy and the upbeat atmosphere left him unsettled.

“It was uncomfortable for me for a lot of reasons… imagining my own team walking out of the show site without me, rock and roll playing on the speakers as another act performs.”

A personal lesson on life and legacy Hiester said the incident served as a moment of profound personal clarity, reminding him of the true value of the people around him.

“Despite whatever ‘rockstar treatment’, fancy dinners and sponsor chalets, my team who became my family is all I ever had in the first place.”

He reflected on the reality that life — and even airshows — move on quickly after tragedy.

“Once the black smoke is gone… the company you work for and the people you worked to please will still stand there listening to rock and roll and film the very next act.”

In closing, he urged others to hold close the people who matter most.