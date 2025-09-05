Duchess of Kent dies at 92: Prince William, Kate Middleton mourn royal family member's demise

Prince William and Kate Middleton, on Friday, September 5, shared a personal note to mourn the demise of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent. The Prince and Princess of Wales have said that she will be a "much missed member of the family".

The statement from the royal couple came shortly after Buckingham Palace announced Katharine's death at the age of 92.

The news was shared by Buckingham Palace "with deep sorrow" on September 5. It noted that the duchess died "peacefully last night (September 4) at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family".

It said that the King and Queen, as well as other members of the royal family, joined the Duke of Kent to mourn their loss and remember Katharine's life. She had a "long devotion" towards all organizations that she remained associated with, besides having a great passion for music and "empathy for young people," the statement added.

Prince William, Kate Middleton pay tribute Soon after a statement from the palace, Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a personal note on social media.

"Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas," they wrote.

The couple said Katharine "worked tirelessly" to help others, besides providing support to multiple causes, including through her love for music.

"She will be a much missed member of the family," the statement added.

The note was signed off with the "W & C" initials, which means that it came directly from the royal couple. Also, the message featured Prince William and Kate Middleton's joint monogram.

According to People magazine, the Duchess of Kent was quite popular for comforting players who lost at Wimbledon finals with hugs. In 1994, she appeared in the tournament alongside Princess Diana and Prince William.

At present, Kate Middleton serves as the patron for the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She is often seen presenting trophies to players at Wimbledon. Before her, this was done by the Duke of Kent.

Katharine Worsley became a member of the royal family when she got married to Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Edward, in 1961.

