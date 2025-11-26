Subscribe

Duffy launches ‘civility campaign’ urging travelers to dress better, be courteous: ‘Don’t wear pajamas and slippers’

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has launched a “civility campaign” urging air travelers to dress better, behave respectfully and avoid disruptive habits such as wearing pajamas, removing shoes or putting feet on seats.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published26 Nov 2025, 12:36 AM IST
Sean Duffy is encouraging Americans to improve their behavior while flying, asking them to ditch pajamas, keep shoes on, and assist other passengers. File photo/ Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled a new public-awareness drive urging Americans to behave more respectfully while flying — including dressing better, helping fellow passengers and refraining from putting their feet on seats.

Speaking at Newark Airport in New Jersey, Duffy said he has observed “a degradation in civility” among air travelers, prompting his decision to launch what he called a “civility campaign” during the heavy holiday travel season.

‘Don’t wear pajamas and slippers’

Duffy encouraged travelers to rethink their airport attire.

“Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little bit better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better,” he said.

“Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport.”

He also urged passengers to avoid removing their shoes inflight or propping their feet on seats.

“Don’t take your shoes off and put your feet on the chair ahead of you,” Duffy warned.

Calls for courtesy toward crew

The secretary urged travelers to show basic respect toward airline staff.

“Say please and thank you to our pilots and to our flight attendants,” he said, adding that passengers should dress “with some respect.”

He also encouraged passengers to help fellow travelers struggling with overhead baggage as a simple act of courtesy.

Air-rage incidents up 400%

Duffy’s initiative comes against the backdrop of a 400% surge in in-flight disturbances since 2019, according to FAA data. These incidents range from unruly behavior to violence, creating increasing strain for crew and airport security.

