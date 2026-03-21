Duggar couple arrested: Kendra Duggar released from custody on bond hours after being arrested

Kendra Duggar, the wife of former reality TV star Joseph Duggar, who is accused of allegedly endangering a minor's welfare, was released on Friday (local time) from the Washington County Detention Center, hours after she was taken into custody.

Also Read | What are the new charges against Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar?

People reported that Kendra was released on a bond of $1,470. She was arrested two days after her husband, Joseph, was arrested on Wednesday in Tontitown, Arkansas. The latter is accused of "lewd and lascivious" behaviour with a minor.

Citing information from the jail's website, TMZ reported that on Friday, the police went to Duggar's family compound in Washington County, Arkansas, with a warrant to arrest Kendra. However, she was not available and was taken into custody later.

Charges against Joseph and Kendra Duggar, who earlier featured in 19 Kids and Counting alongside his family and in three other spin-offs of their TLC reality franchise, has been accused of “unlawful sexual activity.” The girl, now 14, told authorities about multiple alleged incidents involving Joseph that she said occurred in 2020, when she was nine. The incidents are reported to have taken place during a family trip to Panama City Beach, Florida.

As per the report, Kendra, 27, and Joseph, 31, who have been married since 2017, each face four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment, the Tontitown Police Department (TPD) said.

On March 18, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) brought charges against the former reality TV star after authorities became aware of the allegations. In a statement referencing the girl’s complaint, officials said Joseph engaged in “unlawful sexual activity” after asking the minor to sit on his lap and later beside him under a blanket, where he allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Joseph Duggar admits charges? On 17 March, Joseph, in a phone call with the minor's father and a detective of the local police department, allegedly confessed to molesting the minor. According to the affidavit, Joseph also confessed that his intentions weren't pure. The former TV star reportedly approached the victim and apologized for his actions, following which the incidents stopped occurring.

Joseph waives extradition hearing rights, faces transfer to Florida On Friday, the former TV personality waived his right to an extradition hearing in Arkansas, clearing the way for his transfer to Florida to face a child molestation charge. Duggar, 31, was arrested on Thursday in Tontitown, Arkansas, where he lives with his family. Officials said authorities in Bay County, Florida, have up to 30 days to transfer him from a Washington County, Arkansas jail.