Dunkin’ Donuts offering 1 million free coffee: Here's how to grab your fav cup of joe today, see promo code

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a million free coffees! Yes, it's actually true. The popular American doughnut chain announced in its Dunkin’ Diehards Instagram broadcast channel on Thursday, Sept. 24, that it is offering free coffees with L.L.Bean, who recently launched a merchandise partnership with the brand.

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How to get free coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts Any loyal customer can simply redeem the free coffee certificate on September 24 with a special code. Use promo code “JUST4U” on the Dunkin’ Donuts app for the free coffee certificate, reported the New York Post.

Each of these certificates is limited to one per customer. It will remain valid for three days after entering the code.

What's included, what's not The promotion can be used to buy any hot and cold coffee. However, the offer does not include cold brew or extra-large hot coffee, as per People.

“We’re doing the most for fall, so to celebrate L.L.Bean and Dunkin’ are giving you a million free coffees!!” the official announcement in the channel read.

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Why is Dunkin’ Donuts giving out free coffee People reported that Dunkin' Donuts announced the promotion “to celebrate its first-ever collab with fellow New England icon L.L.Bean.”

The company added that their merchandise collaboration with the company, which launched on September 22, is “the ultimate fall pairing.”

“Inspired by the traditions that define fall in the Northeast, from morning coffee runs to favorite seasonal layers, the limited-edition L.L.Bean x Dunkin’ collaboration comes to life through limited-edition products, giveaways, experiences and free coffee throughout the first week of fall, culminating on National Coffee Day,” read their press note as per the US news outlet.

More offers on National Coffee Day National Coffee Day, is going to be the final day of the promotion. The brand will offer a free coffee with any purchase on the app, applicable for Dunkin’ Rewards members only, as per multiple reports.

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For the unversed, National Coffee Day is annually observed on September 29 across the United States and Canada.

Merchandise drop Also on the same day, September 29, the brands are also releasing more merchandise. Their L.L.Bean Coffee Tote for $24.95 on DunkinRunsonMerch.com will go live at 10 am ET and at certain store locations.

Free gift card Additionally, free gift cards at selected Dunkin’ locations across the Northeast from Maine to Boston will be handed out, reported US media.

These gift cards will be distributed from September 21 to September 29,

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.