Dunkin’ giveaway today? Chain teases possible ‘million’ free-item drop – Know more here

Dunkin’ fans could be in for another surprise giveaway on Monday, 10 August, after the coffee and doughnut chain appeared to hint at a potential “million” drop.

Dunkin’ giveaway: Chain hints at ‘million’ surprise for fans The speculation comes after a message shared through the Dunkin’ Diehards Instagram broadcast channel. As People noted, the channel “shared a cryptic message in the same channel telling members there may be another “million” drop on Monday, Aug. 10.”

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The message stopped short of confirming exactly what Dunkin’ might give away, saying the chain "might" have a million-item drop coming on Monday. A spokesperson also indicated that a "surprise" could be expected, adding to speculation that customers could receive something for free.

The development follows an earlier Dunkin’ promotion that fuelled similar excitement around free drinks. What began as online rumours ultimately turned into a real offer, leaving fans watching the chain’s social media channels for signs of another giveaway.

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However, there is currently no confirmed indication of what the possible one-million-item giveaway would include. It is also unclear whether customers would need a promotional code, use the Dunkin’ app, visit participating locations or meet other conditions to claim any potential free item.

The wording of the latest message has therefore left the nature of the promotion open to interpretation. While the reference to a “million” drop has prompted speculation among Dunkin’ customers, the chain has not publicly confirmed the exact item, quantity, or redemption process in the information it has provided.

For now, customers waiting for the potential giveaway will need to watch Dunkin’s official channels for details of any promotion announced on Monday, 10 August 2026.