Dunkin' to offer 1,000,000 free coffees: How can customers grab the offer?

Coffee and doughnut company Dunkin' is giving away 1 million free coffees across the United States (US) on Tuesday, May 19, triggering a rush among customers eager to claim the limited-time offer through the brand’s mobile app. The campaign quickly gained traction online after social media users began sharing “Wanted” style posters from the company that read, “WANTED: Bounty — 1,000,000 free coffees.”
The promotion soon started trending across platforms, with deal pages and food bloggers confirming that the giveaway is genuine and available for one day only.
To access the offer, users must download the official Dunkin’ app and log into a Dunkin’ Rewards account. The company is expected to release a special promotional code during the morning of May 19, although an exact time has not yet been announced.
Customers will need to enter the code in the “Offers & Rewards” section within the app to activate the free drink reward.
The first one million users who successfully redeem the code will receive a complimentary standard hot or iced coffee. Unlike several previous Dunkin’ promotions, customers are not required to purchase any additional item to qualify for the giveaway.
Because the offer is capped at one million redemptions, users are being encouraged to closely follow Dunkin’s app and social media accounts for updates.
Alongside the official campaign, several social media users have also been sharing additional promotional codes that reportedly work for some customers.
Codes including “goodwilldunkin” and “PRODUNKTIVITY” have allegedly unlocked free coffee deals for select users during checkout on the app.
The online response has been significant, with many users describing the campaign as one of Dunkin’s largest digital giveaways to date.
The coffee giveaway arrives just ahead of Dunkin’s planned nationwide release of its new 48-ounce cold beverage buckets on May 22.
The reusable containers are expected to feature a lid, carrying handle and oversized straw, and are being marketed as summer-friendly drink options designed for iced beverages.
Rather than focusing on autumn-inspired drinks such as pumpkin spice products, the company appears to be shifting its attention towards cold beverages and warm-weather menu items as part of its summer strategy.
Many users online believe the free coffee campaign is also being used to build excitement around Dunkin’s upcoming seasonal launches.